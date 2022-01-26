Miguel Ángel Cano Mellado (Blanca, 1999) is today one of the best Spanish futsal players and is already showing his head among the top players in the world. His love for this sport was stronger than any blow. Because he received them. A serious knee injury at the age of 16 broke his dream as a child. And a relapse. And that your team where you have been for 10 years say “goodbye”. They were the worst years for him.

But a call from Librilla changed everything. And another direct phone call from Cartagena recomposed his dream. Mellado’s still short but promising career is a story of overcoming. Of falling and getting up. From going from sports ostracism to stardom. He now triumphs at Jimbee Cartagena, he is international with the Spanish team and president of the club of his heart: Blanca FS. The soccer player opens his heart, his mind and dusts off his memories in ‘A two bands’ to find out what the hard road to success is like.