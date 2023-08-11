Miguel Ángel Mellado celebrated the renewal this Thursday with his team that signed him at the age of 18, Jimbee Cartagena. Blanca’s, who signed his renewal until 2027, was happy for his continuity in the melon team. «When in interviews they asked me where I saw my future, I always answered that here. Cartagena is a spectacular place and here I want to continue growing, training and achieving the objectives of the project. We are all here to get a title.

Asked about the offers he had from important teams in the Spanish Primera, he said: “Everything is gossip, nothing has been done. I have never considered offers because I am very comfortable here and very grateful to Miguel Ángel, who took me out of Librilla in the Third Division when I was 18 years old. He is well-born to be grateful ».

Questioned about what it means for the player to continue for four more years with Duda, he commented: “It is a peace of mind and a confidence booster on Duda’s part. I will try to help as much as he can ». About the coach of him, he also taught the joy of him. »It is a pleasure to be with Duda every day and learn from him. He has been in futsal for more years than I have », he said.

About his previous season, Mellado regretted not having achieved success that they were about to achieve. «Last year we had it very close. It is very difficult to get to where we are and it was a shame, but it was an achievement to reach a final and compete against Barcelona as we did,” he said.

Lastly, he referred to his fans, who last season grew greatly compared to the previous one, he asked: “that they continue to support as they did last year. Our hair stood on end. We are going to work hard to try to give them all the happiness they deserve.”