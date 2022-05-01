The question was whether PvdA leader Ad Melkert wanted an interview, a few days after that crushing defeat in the parliamentary elections of 15 May 2002. Yes, he did. Melkert had come under heavy fire. After his iconic, dramatic television appearance two months earlier, on the results evening of the municipal elections, he had become the national sourpuss who could not afford to congratulate Fortuyn on his win in Rotterdam. The astonishing debate with Fortuyn, Melkert, VVD leader Hans Dijkstal, D66 party leader Thom de Graaf and GroenLinkser Paul Rosenmöller is still in the collective memory.