SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Loyalty program company Méliuz announced on Thursday that it had 77% growth in gross sales in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the same period a year earlier, to 1.7 billion reais.

In comparison with the third quarter, the performance of the last three months of 2021 was up 52%.

The company said it ended December with 22.4 million accounts, up 1.6 million from September. The number of active users was 9.4 million, down slightly from 9.5 million in the third quarter.

(By Alberto Alerigi Jr.)

The post Méliuz’s gross sales soar 77% in the 4th quarter appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Méliuzs #gross #sales #soar #4th #quarter #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO