SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Méliuz’s chief financial and investor relations officer, Luciano Valle, resigned on Wednesday, the company said in a material fact.

The company’s president, Israel Salmen, will accumulate his functions temporarily, according to Méliuz. The company also informed that Lucas Marques also resigned as director of human resources.

“Procedures for appointing new managers have already started and the Board of Directors will meet in due course to deliberate on the election for the positions of CFO and Investor Relations Officer”, stated Méliuz.

(By Andre Romani)