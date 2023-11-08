admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 08/11/2023 – 20:04

Méliuz, a technology company specialized in cashback, reported consolidated net profit of R$7.6 million in the third quarter of this year, reversing the loss of R$9.1 million in the same period last year. In the previous quarter, the loss was R$6.3 million.

According to the company’s Investor Relations and Governance director, Marcio Penna, Méliuz has not generated a profit since the first quarter of 2021, after having debuted on B3 in November 2020. The current result, according to him, was supported by a reduction of costs and increasing margins, which were the total focus of recent months together with the agreement to sell Bankly, the company’s former payments arm, to Banco BV.

The company’s consolidated EBITDA was negative at R$900 thousand, compared to a negative number of R$24.7 million in the third quarter of 2022. In the adjusted criteria, EBITDA was R$1.2 million, compared to a negative value of R$22.6 million recorded between July and September 2022. The adjustments exclude Bankly and extraordinary items.

The company’s net revenue (without Bankly) reached R$70.4 million this quarter, an annual drop of 8% and a quarterly drop of 2%. In the third quarter of last year, revenue had been R$77 million and, in the second quarter of 2023, R$72.2 million.

GMV (gross merchandise value) totaled R$1.212 billion, 6% below the same period last year and 1% lower than the previous quarter. Meanwhile, the net take rate (net service charge) was 2.2%, a drop of 0.2 percentage points compared to the third quarter of 2022.

Breakeven

The fact that the company has reached the breakeven, or balance point, is “just the beginning”, according to Penna. “The challenge now is sustainable development”, he said, mentioning that Méliuz was already expected to prioritize investments at the start of operations. For the next few quarters, however, he states that the strategy is different. “From now on, cash will no longer be burned.”

The director explained that the company contacted all suppliers and managed, in most cases, to review contracts to reduce costs. To achieve better margins, the company “equated” what would be a good value for the user in terms of cashback, which would be a good value for Méliuz and what would be a good value for the partners. “We reached the breakeven, which was the main achievement of the year. It’s the beginning of a new path,” he said.