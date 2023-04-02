The administration of Melitopol said that the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the city from the MLRS HIMARS

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF) attacked Melitopol using banned cluster munitions. This was reported in the official account of the city administration in Telegram.

According to the press service of the administration, Ukrainian servicemen fired using HIMARS and Vilkha multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

It is noted that employees of the Investigative Committee of Russia and emergency services are working at the scene of the shelling.

The fact that the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired at Melitopol was reported on the morning of April 2. The city administration specified that six local residents were injured during the shelling.