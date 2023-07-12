Melissa Satta wins hands down at Wimbledon: lady Berrettini becomes a “Goddess”

Matteo Berrettini says goodbye to Wimbledon after a big tournament closed after a battle in the round of 16 against world number one Carlos Alcaraz. And his girlfriend Melissa Satta in the stands enchants the fans

Berrettini-Wimbledon, only a great Alcaraz stops Matteo’s race

Matteo Berrettini archives a positive Wimbledon. The Italian tennis player left his injuries behind and showed flashes of his best tennis reaching the round of 16 where he lost to world number one Carlos Alcaraz in 4 sets. And first he had eliminated Lorenzo Sonego, the Australian De Minaur and the German Zverev.

Melissa Satta triumphs at Wimbledon, lady Berrettini is a “Goddess”

The former number 6 in the world has impressed on the pitch, giving good sensations for the second part of the season and perhaps a return to the top-10 in the medium term. And in the stands to enchant the fans was the beautiful Melissa Sattapresent in the stands of the All England Club to support her boyfriend Matteo Berrettini. The showgirl has captured the attention of the English tabloids and of the many tennis fans who have defined her on social networks “goddess‘. A nickname that has gone viral for Wimbledon’s sexiest ‘Wag’.

