A little femme fatale and a little tomboy, Melissa Satta is divided between two souls. But the one who prevails, in the end, is the “little girl who was always outside playing, with torn trousers and scraped knees”. Matteo Berrettini’s partner was chosen by the Ryder Cup to present, next Wednesday, the opening ceremony of the match between Europe and the United States which this year for the first and historic time will be played in Italy at the Marco Simone in Guidonia, just outside From Rome.