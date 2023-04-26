Melissa Satta “If Milan win the Champions League you get undressed”. The proposal to Le Iene

The football heart of Melissa Satta as known beats for Milan. And during the episode de Hyenas (who saw his monologue (“I accused of bringing bad luck to Berrettini. Unacceptable sexism”, read here), reading the tweets that viewers of the Italia 1 program sent to her, she found herself faced with a request from a Rossoneri supporter.

“If you’re a true fan, promise us that if Milan win the Champions League you’ll get undressed,” he wrote.

Melissa Satta undresses: if Milan win the Champions League they are happy

“I can’t read this, I’m a bit superstitious,” said Melissa Satta – who is a 101% AC Milan fan – struggling to pronounce that magic word (Champions) which underneath is becoming a dream for all the fans of the Devil, even though we are aware that the double semi-final against Inter will be extremely difficult and that winning the eventual final against Real Madrid or Manchester City would have the flavor of a real historic feat for the team coached by Stefano Pioli.

“I would gladly undress, the problem is that it would be a dream”, promised a Melissa Satta anyway realistic but perhaps she too is a little hopeful that on Saturday 10 June the joy of an unthinkable (at the beginning of the season and still now) eighth Champions League will arrive from Istanbul.

In short, the Rossoneri fans can now cultivate a double dream: to see very heavy Euro-goals from Giroud, Leao and their champions on the pitch. And that of Melissa Satta then…

