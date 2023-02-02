Melissa Satta, tennis lesson with the coach of Ajla Tomljanovic (ex-girlfriend of Matteo Berrettini)

Melissa Satta paparazzi from Who while going to a prestigious tennis club of Milan with two exceptional coaches: Alexander Bega And Marco Giulisano. Both very close friends Matthew Berrettini. The former tissue of Striscia la Notizia has always been a great sportswoman and in this case she has chosen two super coaches to cultivate her passion for tennis.

“They are two athletes very dear to Matteo (Berrettini, ed), because one (Giulisano) is his coach’s assistant, the other because he is the coach of his ex, Ajla Tomljanovic”, writes the magazine directed by Alfonso Signorini . With them are also Maddox, the model’s son from Boateng, and her friend Valentina Marotta with her daughter.







Melissa Satta and Matteo Berrettini, the gossip of the past few weeks

In recent weeks gossip had come out about the beginning of a love story between Melissa Satta And Matthew Berrettini. The showgirl, formerly of Kevin Prince Boateng, and the Italian tennis player (finalist at Wimbledon in 2021 and semifinalist at both the Australian Open and the US Open), after attending a Euroleague match from theOlympia Milanthey had been photographed after the match having dinner together.

Rumors, rumors, clues, even if so far neither Melissa Satta nor Matteo Berrettini have confirmed anything.

Matteo Berrettini at the ATP 500 in Acapulco

Matthew Berrettini meanwhile he is preparing his return to the field which will arrive at‘Atp 500 of Acapulco (from 27 February to 4 March). The Italian tennis player will have top-level opponents like the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz (current number 2 in the world), the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (finalist at the Australian Open and number 3 in the ATP ranking) and the Norwegian Casper Ruud (number 4). The elimination in the first round of the 2023 Australian Open against Andy Murray cost him the exit from the top 20 of the ATP ranking, but, beyond the 720 points lost in Melbourne, he pays above all for last year’s injuries which did not allow him to defend the previous season’s points. For Berrettini this 2023 should therefore be the year of his ascent to the positions that belong to him, he who was number 6 in the world.

