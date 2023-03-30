Melissa Satta’s bikini in Miami becomes an early opportunity to attack Berrettini

Melissa Satta is on vacation in Miami where her partner, the tennis player Matteo Berretini, has just been eliminated from the Master 1000, which is why the photo in which the former tissue shows herself in a bikini has become a pretext on social media to attack the tennis player for its disappointing performance.

The presenter and model, in fact, has joined her boyfriend in Florida where, as evidenced by photo published by the weekly Todaythe two are spending a few relaxing days.

Meanwhile, Melissa Satta posted on her profile Instagram a photo of her in a bikini right in the city of Miami.

However, the image soon turned into an excuse to attack the tennis player for his recent performances.

“Yes, but let me pass Matteo a few shifts” reads one of the comments. And again, there are those who make fun of: “Then expect Berrettini to play tennis”.

“And Berrettini always loses” writes someone else instead. “Here is Berrettini’s problem in the last period” comments another user.

In short, beyond the irony, the tennis player ended up under accusation again because of his relationship with Melissa Satta.

Accusations to which Berrettini had replied on more than one occasion by admitting that he was in a complicated period of his career, but also underlining that his relationship with the former tissue has nothing to do with it.

“You can throw hatred too easily. Yet in the mirror I see a boy who lives peacefully: I’m polite, I’ve never insulted anyone, never a word out of place in any comment” the tennis player declared in an interview.

“I’m in a romantic relationship like all other kids my age. Normal – added Berrettini about Melissa Satta – And here too I am sorry that a totally positive thing, which is a feeling after all, is filmed as a professional distraction. I can say? It’s disrespectful to talk about it like this, I’m sorry it’s read like this. Fortunately, not by everyone.”