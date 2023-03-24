Melissa Satta in Miami by Matteo Berrettini

Matthew Berrettini, as anticipated in the past few hours, is about to embrace Melissa Satta in Miami.

The showgirl went to Florida after participating in a social event in Milan (the rapper Lazza was also present) and recorded the new episode of Goal Deejay broadcast on Sky Sports (host Billy Costacurta).

Melissa Satta at Matteo Berrettini in Miami. “It’s time to go”

“It’s time to go”he wrote Melissa Satta in a social story by posting a photo of the suitcase. Then some pictures of the flight to the United States.



Melissa Satta (Instagram melissasatta)



The Roman tennis playeras known, is there to play the Miami tournament (a Masters 1000 while in the WTA you read: Camila Giorgi ko – and last selfie in Miami – devastating Azarenka. Trevisan flies) where he hopes to find the right sensations on the pitch and the victories after the elimination in the first match of Indian Wells and in quarterfinals at the Phoenix Arizona Challenger. “I don’t want to lie, they weren’t easy days both mentally and physically. It’s a difficult moment in my career, but I’m not worried. I’m aware that these things can happen especially in sports like tennis,” he confessed Matthew Berrettini in the last few hours at the Gazzetta dello Sport.

The former Wimbledon 2021 finalist (semifinalist at both the Australian Open and the US Open, without forgetting the quarterfinals of Roland Garros) is ready for redemption: ups and downs happen to all sportsmen in their careers, but his fans have no doubts: Matteo Berrettini just needs to find the right condition and will make them dream again as in the past (when it also reached number 6 in the ATP world ranking).

Read also

Rachel Stuhlmann (Instagram rstuhlmann)



Subscribe to the newsletter

