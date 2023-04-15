Melissa Satta: “I am bullied for the story with Berrettini, they say I bring bad luck”

“I am experiencing a surreal situation on social networks”. Melissa Satta responds to criticism after the difficulties of her partner Matteo Berrettini. A few hours after the retirement of the tennis player, tormented by physical problems, from Montecarlo tournament, the showgirl vents on social media against a treatment she finds unfair.

“I have been receiving messages of insults for a few months, which I define as sexism and bullying, two issues to which I am very sensitive. It is a message that I want to send to many girls who experience situations like this every day ”, says the former tissue, comparing her experience with the bullying also experienced by other women.

“I am attacked for my personal and sentimental story that I am experiencing, but there are many girls who are bullied for many other reasons. In 2023 all this will no longer exist. Many years ago I chose and accepted being a public figure, so I accept everything that it entails: going out and being paparazzi, telling me on social media, talking about my job, my role as a mother. But I like to keep a few things to myself. Right now I’m simply trying to live a sentimental situation with another person, I also want to try to be happy and find a moment of peace and tranquility. I think this is not a fault. I’m also a normal girl who lives a normal life outside the spotlight”, the message of the model and presenter, enraged by an article that would accuse her of bringing bad luck to Berrettini.

“Are I being accused these days of being a woman? Just because your partner is having a harder time at work than him? If it had been the other way around, would a man have been blamed the same way?” she wonders.