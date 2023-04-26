Melissa Satta, the monologue to Le Iene. Me accused of bringing bad luck to Berrettini. unacceptable sexism”

“Have you ever read a title in which a successful man is accused of bringing bad luck to his partner? I’ll tell you: no”, the words of Melissa Satta on the show Le Iene, in a monologue in which the showgirl recounts the insults she received for her relationship with tennis player Matteo Berrettini. “I’ve been the victim of insinuations and insults for my relationship for some time” the showgirl began in the Italia 1 broadcast “at first they were just comments on social media and, unfortunately, you get used to them, but when my boyfriend was forced withdrawing from a tournament due to injury, I realized that the problem was much bigger. An important newspaper headlined: “Melissa Satta brings bad luck”. A title which is not only unacceptable, but which is an indication of the profound sexism that our society has internalized”.



“Cherchez la femme Dumas wrote more than 160 years ago” the words of Melissa Satta, “and this expression unfortunately still describes very well the irresistible temptation, when something in a man’s life goes wrong, to blame his womanto the witch capable of draining his talent and good fortune. Have you ever read the opposite? Have you ever read a headline in the newspapers in which a successful man is accused of bringing bad luck to his partner? I tell you: no, because no one has ever written that title. This desire to blame, to destroy the other, is the same one to which many young people are exposed to on social media every day and which, as a mother, I don’t want my son to ever know”.

“Next time you feel like writing a hateful comment try to stop and reflect on why you feel that hate. You may start to discover a lot about yourself and maybe become a better person,” said Melissa Satta in the monologue to Hyenas.

