Melissa Satta a poker of photos drops that blow up the social bank: the showgirl in a blue bikini in the sea of ​​the Costa Smeralda is more beautiful than ever and leaves her millions of fans breathless.

For the TV presenter (in the last season protagonist in Goal Deeja on Sky Sport) and former tissue of Striscia la Notizia relax in Costa Smeralda while boyfriend Matthew Berrettini has crossed the ocean: the Roman tennis player started his American tour with theCanadian Open in Toronto where he won the first round of the Master 1000 in straight sets (6-4, 6-3) against the Frenchman Gregoire Barrere, gaining access to the Italian derby against Jannik Sinner (first comparison in the circuit between the two).

Berrettini, sweet dedication to Melissa Satta from the Canadian Tennis Open

At the end of the match theformer Wimbledon finalist he approached the camera and wrote with a green marker “Sun!”, a dedication for his fiancéeevidently a word that Matteo and Melissa Satta often use together.

Berrettini then reposted the Instagram story and added an M with a sun and a heart.

