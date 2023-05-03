Melissa Satta talks about her relationship with Matteo Berrettini

After the social outburst and the monologue a HyenasMelissa Satta returns to speak publicly about her relationship with tennis player Matteo Berrettini.

Interviewed by Vanity Fairthe former Velina told how she met the sportsman also speaking of her ex Boateng and obviously of the son she had from the latter, Maddox.

Melissa Satta responds immediately to those who have insinuated that the recent injury accused by her new partner is the fault of too much sex. “Too bad it’s an injury in the same place as the one in 2021, when I didn’t know him. But in any case: do I really have to answer to these people?”.

Bobo Vieri’s ex then revealed how he met Berrettini: “In Miami, at a dinner with mutual friends. We talked to each other, we exchanged phone numbers and from there we started talking. The next day we were both leaving, my life is in Milan, he lives in Montecarlo”.

The knowledge, therefore, continued with “a thousand chats on WhatsApp. Which never ended. I’ve met people at dinner and exchanged numbers, but often it ends as it began. Not with Matteo: if we’re still here it’s because we managed to meet later… In various cities”.

“We like to have fun together, like recently, at dinner and karaoke. But also having evenings at home, when he trains and I work anyway. I’m German: dinner is at 7 in the evening and my son goes to bed at 9. At 10 I’m under the covers watching a movie. With me, if you want to have an evening in the middle of the week, it doesn’t work” added Melissa Satta.

“Put it like this, it seems that sex does not exist” urges the author of the interview with the presenter who replied: “I won’t quantify, but I assure you that we are like everyone who is together”.

Melissa Satta then reveals that Matteo Berrettini is a romantic: “I like him very much. Not only when he gives me roses, but also when he makes me coffee in the morning ”.

The showgirl also claims to have met the tennis player’s parents, who she also introduced to her son Maddox: “The basis of our relationship is total sincerity, we talk about everything, my son is a 360-degree part of my life, so I can’t find it is right to hide things from him”.

On the difference in age, but also in responsibility, between the two Melissa Satta clarifies: “Of course I have a wealth of important experiences, but he too has a great wealth of responsibility. There are 50-year-old men, I guarantee, who don’t know what a commitment is. Being a tennis player at that level is a life of sacrifices, I didn’t know it and I also read open by André Agassi to understand it”.

When asked if she is in love, however, the presenter replied: “I… I… It’s a very difficult question, also because I’m very shy and very reserved about these things, so I find it hard to answer, however, um, I don’t live things with lightness absolutely and if a person enters my life like this it is because a special person, otherwise there would be no”.

“The only thing I said to myself after my divorce was: never again a sportsman. I wanted normality, the famous routine. I had a relationship that didn’t go well, perhaps because the other finds himself in a non-normal situation with me and therefore things don’t work out” added Melissa Satta who then, on the possibility of having a child with Berrettini, replies: “Let’s say that we’re moving forward a bit. Now we live there, a breather”.