An enigmatic message appears in the showgirl’s Instagram stories: is it addressed to Matteo Berrettini?

Mariangela Masiello

These are days of fire for Melissa Sattaended up at the center of the gossip of the moment after being paparazzi in the company of Matteo Berrettini, with whom you may be dating.

the story published by melissa satta — In the last few hours, however, it was not the photos that portray her in the company of the charming tennis player that unleashed the rumors on the web, but rather a message shared by Melissa Satta on their own Instagram Storieswhich has rekindled the curiosity of the showgirl’s followers and given rise to hypotheses and questions of all kinds: “Who wants you looks for youwho loves you finds you, those who don’t want to lose you do everything. The rest are just excuses” reads the quote in the post published by Satta enigmatic. See also 5 Liga MX teams in which Dani Alves would break it

that the post is addressed to berettini? — As was easily foreseeable, the story published on the profile of Melissa Satta, within a very short time, aroused the curiosity of the model’s fans who tried to solve the riddle. Whether it is a thought addressed precisely to Berrettini? The showgirl could have used the quote for text his new one flame, deserving in this case of having sought and found it, without wasting time.

dig at mattia rivetti? — Or whether it’s a (not so) veiled message addressed to her ex, the entrepreneur Matthias Rivetti? Melissa Satta and Mattia Rivetti have been together for about two years, with him the model seemed to have finally found some stability after the end of the marriage with Kevin-Prince Boateng. In this hypothesis, the offending sentence could be: “Those who don’t want to lose you do everything. The rest are just excuses” perhaps alluding to the End of Relationshipofficially announced by the two last October. See also Joao Félix must leave Atlético de Madrid while Cholo Simeone continues

melissa satta love quotes — Obviously it is said that neither of the two previous hypotheses is the right one or has any foundation. Maybe Melissa Satta she just stumbled upon the quote, which is hers liked it very muchand which is why he then decided to share with your followers through their Instagram stories.

Melissa Satta and Matteo Berrettini — What is certain is that Melissa Satta was paparazzi in the company of Matthew Berrettini from the weekly Who. The two, in fact, were photographed late at night (4.30 in the morning) at Milanat the end of dinner and after dinner, headed to her house, where they apparently spent the rest of the evening. Not only that, the couple had also been at the center of the goals the previous evening, more precisely in the stands of the basketball match betweenOlympia Milan and Lyon-Villeurbane.