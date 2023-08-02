Melissa Satta and Matteo Berrettini, hot holidays in Sardinia

Matteo Berrettini and Melissa Satta took a little vacation in Sardinia in this hot month of July. For the tennis player, a little well-deserved rest after a very comforting Wimbledon tournament regarding his return to the highest levels after the physical problems that have held him back in recent months: the Roman champion reached the round of 16 by winning important matches against opponents complicated (Sonego, De Minaur and Zverev), then losing in the fourth round against the tournament winner Carlos Alcaraz (and taking the first set from him).

Melissa Satta and Matteo Berrettini, the tennis player is ready for the American tournaments: we start with the Master 1000 in Toronto

For Matteo Berrettini the season on American hard is about to begin: Toronto, Cincinnati (double Master 1000) on the road leading to the US Open. Excellent opportunities to recover ground in the ATP rankings (where he is currently 38th in ranking).

And also for Melissa Satta days of relaxation in a 2023 that saw her as a protagonist on TV (Goal Deejay on Sky and also an episode of the GialappaShow of TV8-Sky, TV ratings champion in recent weeks)

So the days in Sardinia for the Berrettini-Satta couple they gave a few moments of intimacy, love, kisses and intense gazes surrounded by the wonderful landscapes of Sardinia. A holiday that also saw Matteo and Melissa in the company of Elisabetta Canalis and Georgian Cimpeanu (see the photos in the gallery above).

