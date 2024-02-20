After doubts and suspicions comes the announcement regarding the end of the love story between Melissa Satta and Matteo Berrettini.

In this period many couples have put an end to their love story. Among these also appear Matteo Berrettini And Melissa Satta. What happened?

The announcement of the breakup was released on social media and certainly moved all those who have always supported theirs Love. Here's what we found out about what happened.

End of love between Melissa Satta and Matteo Berrettini

Some hours ago Matteo Berrettini has released some news on social media regarding the end of his love relationship with Melissa Satta. The end of their relationship has been rumored for some time, but none of those directly involved has ever intervened directly on the issue.

The very good person confirmed the sad news tennis playerwho announced what happened during a Press conference and then on social media: Melissa and I are no longer together. We have a beautiful relationship, great respect for each other, I won't go any further because I don't like talking about my private life. Thank you for this beautiful year.

The young boy then let out a sense of sadness to pronounce these words, but declared that the love story it didn't end due to disrespect or last minute betrayals. Unfortunately, not everything always goes as one would like and even the most beautiful love stories can easily end at any moment.

The truth about the end of the relationship between Satta and Berrettini

Many have not shown great satisfaction towards the words expressed by Matteo Berrettini. Many think that the young athlete gave a forced response and that he decided to hide it truth so as not to end up at the center of the scene.

In fact, it is rumored that the couple broke up following the difference in thinking between the two parties. Melissa he would have liked to put on family and start planning their future in a more concrete way with precise projects.

Matteo, however, he would not have declared himself ready for this novelty as he was projected towards other objectives to be pursued immediately. Surely their relationship was really serious, so much so that the two shared holiday very important together. Not to mention how the former showgirl also introduced the tennis player to the son he had from the previous relationship.