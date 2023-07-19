Elisabetta Canalis and Melissa Satta together with Berrettini and Cimpeanu, the holidays of the former showgirls in Sardinia

In these days Melissa Satta and Matteo Berrettini they are allowing themselves a little rest in Sardinia and they are also with them Elisabetta Canalis with the kickboxing champion Georgian Cimpeanu: the two former showgirls are on holiday in their beloved Costa Smeralda with their children Skyler Eva and Maddox and on the yacht of their friends Renzo Rosso and Arianna Alessi they have fun diving and dancing as a couple. “Elizabeth and Melissa together are a dream,” commented one fan. The “true Italian beauty”, wrote other followers.

Malissa Satta and Matteo Berrettini, wedding in sight? Gossip

Wedding air between Melissa Satta and Matteo Berrettini? The story between the two is booming, even if there is no confirmation from the showgirl or the Italian tennis player back from a good Wimbledon tournament (round of 16 by snatching a set from Carlos Alcaraz who then won the tournament in final on Novak Djokovic and excellent signs of growth in physical condition after the injuries). However, according to Di Più, the marriage proposal could be in the air.

Malissa Satta and Matteo Berrettini, wedding proposal coming? Gossip

Some friends of the couple, consulted by the weekly, opened up to the hypothesis: “Here we say that a wedding proposal could arrive soon and it would be beautifulafter all they’ve been through, see Matteo and Melissa at the altar“.

Melissa Satta and Matteo Berrettini, how their love story was born

“In Miami, at a dinner with mutual friends. We talked, we exchanged phone numbers and from there we started talking – he said recently Melissa Satta in a Vanity Fair interview about her first meeting with Matthew Berrettini – The next day we were both leaving, my life is in Milan, he lives in Montecarlo. A thousand chats on WhatsApp. Which never ended. I’ve met people at dinner and exchanged numbers, but often it ends as it began. Not with Matteo: if we’re still here it’s because we managed to meet later… In various cities. Romantic? Yes, and I love it. Not only when he gives me roses, but also when he makes me coffee in the morning.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

