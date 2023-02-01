Called “The Queen of Hearts” by “At the bottom there is room”, Melissa Peschiera appeared as a skilled poker player. Koky and Felix were shocked.

“In the background there is room”, season 10 already has a new character. Melissa Peschiera debuted in the series this Tuesday, January 31, in a scene that had Koky and Felix of protagonists. The member of security from Las Lomas accompanied the ex-partner of Charito to a bar, where they promise that they will spend a fun afternoon. While they are getting ready to play a game of poker, a woman enters the place, who is nothing more than the news anchor.

Thanks to the preview of the next chapter of “AFHS”, we know that it is presented to them as “The Queen of Hearts”. Also, Felix is ​​shown telling Charito about the mysterious woman, but she doesn’t believe him. Will they be rivals? VIDEO: America TV.