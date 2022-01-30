After the victory against Colombia, Christian Cueva was present at a well-known cevichería in La Victoria, where he began to distribute autographs and take photos with the children who came with their corresponding vaccination cards.

The program sunday a day He went to the place and they recorded the long queues that people made to get close to the footballer. “We are happy to be here, to do all this to give joy. This is for the children and also to give a message so that people get vaccinated and take care of themselves,” said Christian Cueva.

After presenting the link, the host of the Sunday, Melissa Peschiera, congratulated the soccer player for encouraging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. However, he could not avoid mentioning the agglomeration of people that began to be generated and called on citizens not to neglect themselves and continue to respect biosafety protocols.

“There is Christian Cueva with another aura, with another energy. He is accompanied by his first coach, Víctor Rivera (…) He is doing the same, approaching the fans and incidentally he is promoting vaccination in children, today there is vaccination for all children without limits from 5 to 11 years old. The only requirement that Christian Cueva sets, and the people who have organized this in La Victoria, is that the boys who come to receive their signed shirt must have their vaccination, “he said.

“Only me, honestly, it stresses me out to see people so close together, in the middle of a pandemic. A girl without a mask, wear your masks, please. Remind the public that, if you are going to get close, maintain social distancing, maintain protocol, and put on your mask, ”added the journalist.

Finally, he added: “The signing of Christian Cueva is no problem, but keep your distance, that is very important.”

Melissa Peschiera gave her opinion on Yahaira Plasencia’s party

The journalist gave her opinion on Yahaira Plasencia’s reaction when the police raided the house where a meeting was being held to celebrate her birthday.

“Those who lack the curfew, those who lack compulsory social immobilization are everywhere. From above, from below, from left to right, they abound. What a shame that they find you in the trunk made a ball fleeing from the authority, “he said with a serious tone.

Melissa Peschiera gave her opinion on the attitude that Yahaira Plasencia had when her covid party was intervened. Image: Capture Sunday a day.

Melissa Peschiera outraged by meetings of celebrities in pandemic

The journalist Melissa Peschiera criticized the actions of many entertainment figures who participate in parties in the middle of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, despite its prohibition.

Before the broadcast of a report, he left his opinion on the attitude of these people by evading the Government’s regulations to avoid contagion of COVID-19. “There are several Peruvian artists and public figures who have been detained in a pandemic. In which? In ‘covid parties’. Well, well, well, ”said the television host.