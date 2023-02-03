Melissa Peschiera surprises with her new facet as an actress and will be Charito’s new rival in the famous series “Al fondo hay sitio”.

“At the bottom there is room” He continues to give people something to talk about and this time he does it with a character that left more than one surprised. The journalist Melissa Peschiera, who has just premiered the program “Hora once” on Channel N, will now also be part of the great cast of actors of “AFHS” with an exciting role that will put more than one person in trouble. Well, the television presenter will now debut as an actress and will be the direct rival of Charito (Mónica Sánchez), who is pensive about the reaction of Koky Reyes, her ex-partner in the series.

What character will Melissa Peschiera play?

‘Queen of hearts’ is the new role that Melissa Peschiera will play. Her appearance in “Al fondo hay sitio” occurred in the middle of a poker game, in which Koky Reyes, the ex-partner of charo, was the winner and product of his ego, he questioned if there is someone who can challenge him. At that time, the famous press woman presented herself as a forceful challenger.

In addition, it became known that the Canal N journalist would be Charito’s (Mónica Sánchez) new rival in the aforementioned production.

Fans react in networks

After the appearance of the journalist as the “queen of hearts”, users on Twitter reacted to surprise. “Melissa Peschiera in AFHS, interesting”, “Melissa Peschiera?, OMG”, “Omg, Melissa Peschiera in ‘AFHS’, I didn’t expect that”, affirmed the followers of the series.

Melissa Peschiera in Al fondo hay sitio. Photo: Capture America

Melissa Peschiera tells how she debuted in “AFHS” without being an actress

In an interview for a local newspaper, Melissa Peschiera He confessed how he did to dabble in acting and in the most successful series in Peru. “Actually, it was something she wanted to do for a long time. I ran into Gigio (Aranda) and his wife in an activity on the channel, I told them about it and after a while they called me for a special participation and there you have me, in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’”, he said to trome.