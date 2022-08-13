Melissa Paredes and Rodrigo Cuba continue to wage a legal battle for possession of their daughter, which has had a new chapter in recent days, but which continues without benefiting either party. And it is that last August 11, Leidi Oliva Díaz, family judge, rejected the alleged request made by the model for her daughter to be transferred to a children’s shelter.

The minor of only 4 years currently lives with the mother of the “Gato”, after both parents were ordered not to approach the girl 100 meters away while the process lasts. And in the last hours, the lawyer of the former host of “America today” revealed her version of the alleged request made by her client.

Melissa’s lawyer responds to the alleged request of his client

Wilmer Arica, Melissa Paredes’ lawyer, flatly ruled out that the model had made a request for her daughter to leave Rodrigo Cuba’s parents’ house and go to a shelter. Even the man of law went against the media to report correctly on this media and legal confrontation.

Melissa Paredes must continue to respect the order of the Judiciary not to be able to approach her daughter. Photo: LR Composition / Instagram / melissaparedes

“It is false that my client has made a request to transfer her youngest daughter to a shelter. In this sense, I urge the media to disseminate true and verified information and thus not generate more misinformation in the population, ”she expressed for Trome.

Melissa Paredes celebrates her birthday away from her daughter

The same August 11, Melissa Paredes He celebrated another year of life and decided to write an extensive message on Instagram to share his feelings. The driver assured that the family situation she lives in makes this a different year, but she also said that, despite this, she will continue to celebrate this special date.

The artist has made a reflection for her birthday where she made religious invocations. Photo: Instagram Melissa Paredes

“Today God gave me another year of life. He made me open my eyes today, he gave me health and strength to continue. You all know that I love my birthdays. I am aware that this will be different. But I am also aware that God gives us life to enjoy it. And no matter how much storm one goes through, if we are held by his hand, believe me we can endure a lot of pain and only because he doesn’t put us through a storm without a purpose. And you will excuse me, but today I will celebrate my day. I will share with the ones I love the most and I will do certain things that many of you ask me in your messages. I love you and I want you to know that TODAY I AM STRONGER THAN YESTERDAY THANKS TO GOD”, he expressed.