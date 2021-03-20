Melissa Paredes dazzles again on the screens after assuming part of the leadership of the program América Hoy, and after the long-awaited return of the successful telenovela Two sisters.

In a conversation with La República, the actress told us some details about the re-release of this production and explained the importance of highlighting female empowerment in this story.

The telenovela Two Sisters was re-released. How was the reception of the public?

Incredible actually, the entire team is happy and happy with the reception of the public again. We really expected that beautiful affection that viewers always give us.

Certain modifications have been made to the soap opera …

That’s right, yes of course, some modifications were made, in the end everything was very nice, the story is still perfectly understood and people are already very hooked.

Even Two Sisters has been leading the schedule

Yes, we are very happy about that. As I was saying, the affection of the public is always super important to us. It is definitely something that we love to have the support of the public, always.

Cast of “Dos Hermanas”. Photo: broadcast

In this production female empowerment is highlighted

That’s right, as we see, it highlights something that is quite necessary and that should always be done in reality. The empowerment of us women as such. I think it is a production where you can see leagues that want to raise the Peruvian woman, to always go forward, to continue, to fight and not stop.

How is your character like Melissa Paredes?

Oh, quite a lot (laughs), a lot because she is a very brave woman, who does not let her poncho step on, a woman who gets ahead and if she falls she gets up, and believes in herself again, that is something very nice. Just yesterday, in some scenes, we saw that she was fired from work (her character) obviously suffered, she cried for injustice, right? It’s normal, but she wiped away her tears and moved on, put on a good face, as women should always be. Always get ahead and get up on our own and without the need for anyone.

You reunited with your fellow cast members, how are you?

Getting back together with all my colleagues was incredible, we got along super well with each other, we had a great time recording, we have a lot of chemistry. A year has passed after the recording, so meeting again was wonderful.

What protocols are you following for the recordings?

All protocols, we rehearse with a mask and, when we are going to record, we just take it off. Besides, they do weekly (molecular) tests on us, the actors, every time there is going to be a kiss scene, they do tests on us.

About two months ago you debuted as a host in America Today …

I have a lot of fun with the program. It is very entertaining, without malice, we laugh ourselves to death, we make fun of ourselves. It is always to see the good side of things, right? Even though there are bad things, it is always to see the good side, funny, maybe there are things that we do not like but if we turn the tortilla it is very funny in the end.

Melissa Paredes in America Today. Photo: Melissa Paredes / Instagram

How was this opportunity given?

They called me in December, they were talking with me, with my representative, because I was traveling. Last year they had also told me, but I couldn’t because I was in full swing with the novel, I had a contract. This year that happened, I said yes with a closed eye, let’s go with everything.

There was more time, apart we did not know if the novel would return or not, I accepted and everything was fine. Of course there are some modifications in which we have agreed with both Michelle Alexander and GV Producciones to be able to do some days yes and others not until the novel is finished because, as you will understand, we record a lot and as a leading role I record more still, that’s why I go some days yes, other days no, it depends on my recordings.

How complicated is it to record the soap opera and conduct the program at the same time?

As for the physical, it is definitely a bit hard so you do have to work a lot, but I take it in the best way because for me it is incredible, I have fun in both, I like what I do.

One is a novel where you have to record, and the other is something live, something that happens there and in the moment. That also in rich, the live one, it is strange sometimes. You know that I started in live shows, so I always miss that. Having it now is wonderful.

