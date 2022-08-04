Melissa Paredes he had a good relationship with Rodrigo Cuba’s mother, Ysmena Piedra, when he was her son’s partner; however, they are now in dispute with a complaint in between. The actress alleges that her ex-mother-in-law psychologically violates her youngest daughter and with it, marked the beginning of a war between the two families, which seems to never end in court.

The program “love and fire”revealed the police report in which Melissa Paredes assures that the mother of ‘Gato’ Cuba forbids her to see her little daughter, who is in the care of her paternal grandmother. But there are more details behind her argument. In this note we tell you.

YOU CAN SEE Rodrigo ‘Gato’ Cuba and Melissa Paredes: Chamber will decide whether to annul the distance from their daughter

The reasons for Melissa Paredes

Not only would it prohibit him from seeing her, but he also cannot talk to the minor. Let us remember that the order of the Judicial Power only warns that there is a distance with a minimum of 100 meters away. While communication between mother and daughter is allowed so Rodrigo Cuba’s mother would be failing to comply with that mandate.

“Although it is true that there are protection measures by the Eighth Court of Lima, there is no communication impediment and, despite the insistence, she denies that she communicates with her youngest daughter, isolating her from the mother, which It psychologically affects her and her daughter”, reads the argument of Melissa Paredes.

In addition to not being able to see or talk to her daughter, the “Two Sisters” actress assured that her family members are also unable to communicate with Ysmena Piedra. Apparently, her ex-mother-in-law would have cut off all contact with those who are related to her.

“The behavior of the accused is not only with the mother, but with the entire maternal family that wants to know the situation and well-being of the minor,” he asserted.

YOU CAN SEE Melissa Paredes cannot see her daughter again, despite filing a complaint against ‘Gato’ Cuba

Melissa Paredes lived in the house of Rodrigo’s mother Cuba

Shortly before being prevented from approaching her daughter, Melissa Paredes spent a few nights at Rodrigo Cuba’s mother’s house because she had to help her heiress adapt to this new way of life. The program “Magaly TV, the firm” broadcast images of the former reality girl at the residence of her former mother-in-law.

YOU CAN SEE What sentence would Melissa Paredes receive if she does not comply with the order to stay away from her daughter?

What did Cat’ Cuba’s mother reply to Melissa Paredes?

Rodrigo Cuba’s mother responded to Melissa Paredes through a resolution built by her defense.

“Dated July 19, I have been notified with the extension of the protection measures against the mother… However, since that day The calls to my person, or WhatsApp messages from their relatives do not stop a situation that not only disturbs me but jeopardizes the stability and adequacy of my granddaughter to his new provisional reality. The mother puts her well-being before her daughter, ”the document reads.

Rodrigo Cuba sues Melissa Paredes again

After the complaint of the ‘Cat’ Cuba for blackmail and extortion was filed, the soccer player returned to sue Melissa Paredes for defamation. This after the model left it to be assumed that he damaged little Mia’s sexual indemnity.

Rodrigo Cuba and Melissa Paredes confronted by legal means. Photo: LR Composition / Willax Capture / Instagram Capture / melissaparedes / gatocuba16

Melissa Paredes cannot approach her daughter despite filed complaint