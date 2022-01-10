The name of Melissa Paredes It has not stopped monopolizing the headlines of the Peruvian entertainment world since the controversial ampay of Magaly TV in October of last year. The actress, quickly, was plunged into endless criticism from both celebrity characters and netizens, who attacked her without even knowing her version of the story.

All the controversy was concentrated after having been captured in affectionate situations with the former dancer of Reinas from the show Anthony Aranda, who at that time was his dance partner in the Gisela Valcárcel reality show, when Melissa was still married to the soccer player Rodrigo ‘Gato’ Cuba. This fact caused the media to explode and the names of these three characters did not stop resounding.

Let’s recap the facts

Before this event, Melissa Paredes and Rodrigo Cuba were considered one of the most stable couples in Peruvian entertainment, as they had been married for more than four years and had a daughter in between. However, when the ‘Urraca’ cameras discovered the fact, the model decided to clarify through social networks that her marriage relationship with the footballer had ended at the end of September. However, according to Cuba, this was a lie, since he also made a publication, in which he stated that he only found out about the actress’s wishes after the videos of Medina’s team were published.

Melissa Paredes announces the end of her marriage to Rodrigo Cuba. Photo: Instagram / Melissa Paredes

Afterwards, the bickering began between the two, which ended in the end of their divorce. Months later, now the scene calmed down and both of them with their new partners, the former protagonist of Ojitos hechiceros accepted an exclusive interview with the program that she hosted until the ampay, Women in command, was discovered and was interviewed by Thais Casalino.

Learn about some of the most outstanding phrases that were said in the first part of the interview that aired today, January 10. According to Casalino, the conversation lasted half an hour, and for that reason the following parts will be published tomorrow.

YOU CAN SEE: Melissa Paredes left ‘Gato’ Cuba when she was discovered in affectionate attitudes with her dancer Anthony Aranda

Melissa Paredes would not have left America today

As it is remembered, Melissa Paredes was part of the leadership of the América Hoy program with Ethel Pozo and Janet Barboza in the 2021 season, which began in February. He was the replacement for Renzo Schuller. She was the perfect complement, being a young, entrepreneurial mother with a solid family. However, everything changed in the blink of an eye when the ampay was published, as it was no longer part of the GV Producciones program.

Faced with this, producer Armando Tafur revealed that his contract was only until December of that year and that, furthermore, he had ceased to meet the required profile. Now Melissa comments on what really happened.

“It’s not that I left it (driving), if I had left it it would be different. Something that is taken from you overnight, I feel, simply, for supposedly committing a mistake … but that (when) men commit it, nothing is taken away from them, that hurt me “ he said when Casalino asked him if he missed driving.

YOU CAN SEE: Melissa Paredes announces the end of her marriage with Rodrigo Cuba after ampay with her dancer

The woman must be perfect

At another point in the interview, she commented on what happened when Rodrigo Cuba sued her to try to have complete custody of the little girl and showed as evidence, to the Fourth Family Court, chats where it would be shown, presumably, that Melissa was not involved in the education of the minor.

One of them was when he asked for the number of a teacher, likewise, he was seen asking about school hours and about a password to enter virtual classes. Therefore, the former driver reveals why she asked those questions.

Melissa Paredes’ chat with ‘Gato’ Cuba. Photo: ATV / capture

“At the time, I was judged a lot for not knowing, supposedly, my daughter’s key to school, but people forgot that I worked in the morning. (…) Sometimes we think that mothers have to be perfect, It is unfortunate. The man can do anything, but the woman must be perfect, “he said.

YOU CAN SEE: Melissa Paredes in Women in command: review here everything she said about Anthony Aranda

What does Anthony Aranda mean in your life

“He saved me in all the ways you can save someone. I didn’t ask for those images of me to be taken. That moment was wonderful, but it was tainted by everything that was said. Only he and I know why I tell you it was so beautiful, “he said.

Melissa Paredes also commented that she was going to wait until December of last year to formalize her relationship with Anthony Aranda, because in that month it was going to be the divorce. Then, Thais Casalino asked the standard question: whether or not she is currently single.

Officially, the actress has been in a romantic relationship with the dancer Anthony Aranda for a month and it was he who asked her to specify their romance. “We cannot walk out of hand, nor go to have an ice cream (…), we can’t do things like a normal couple “he commented.

YOU CAN SEE: Rodrigo Cuba attended the gym where Melissa Paredes was supported with Anthony Aranda

The first time you saw the ampay images

Almost finishing the first part of the interview, Casalino asked him how he felt the first time he watched the videos published by Magaly TV, which were later bounced by various media, and then entered the eye of the storm, where he was branded as various offensive adjectives.

“Let’s keep smiling together,” Anthony Aranda wrote to Melissa Paredes. Photo: Latina / Instagram composition

“I was trying to process my mind. My heart said one thing, my eyes another; I did not understand anything. I wanted to leave, then I thought: ‘What do I do with my work?