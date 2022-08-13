Melissa Paredes she continues to be in the eye of the storm because she still can’t get close to her daughter. Now, the Judiciary has rejected the complaint filed by the model against Ysmena Piedra, Rodrigo Cuba’s mother, for psychological violence to the detriment of the little girl. This was an attempt by the actress to regain custody of her minor, who is in charge of her paternal grandmother.

Why was Melissa Paredes’ complaint rejected?

The program “Amor y fuego” reported that the Eighth Family Court decided not to order protection measures in favor of the minor and that the soccer player’s mother will not receive a sanction because he does not consider that there was “psychological damage”, but that it was a family conflict between Melissa Paredes and the woman.

Judge Leidi Oliva Díaz also requires parents to communicate with their youngest daughter via calls or video calls but with prior coordination with Ysmena Piedra, and respecting school hours.

Let’s remember that these measures will remain in force until the Public Ministry finishes with the investigations that have opened Melissa Paredes and Rodrigo Cuba for the alleged crimes of psychological violence and sexual abuse. This, after both exposed their daughter in a media scandal over possession.

Did Melissa Paredes ask her daughter to go to a shelter?