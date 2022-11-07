Melissa Paredes spoke about the rumors that indicate that she would return to driving “America Today” and about his reunion with Brunella Horna, who also dated her ex-boyfriend, Ignatius Baladan.

It is important to emphasize that the businesswoman entered the América Televisión magazine as a replacement for Paredes, after the infidelity scandal that she starred in with the ‘Activator Cat’.

What did Melissa Paredes say?

The ex-wife of Rodrigo Cuba stressed that she has no quarrel with Brunella, who was her partner in the missing reality show “Welcome the Afternoon.”

“ I have nothing against Brunella, honestly we have never had any friction, nothing out there. The truth that I remember we have never had any problem. When I gave up “Welcome Evening”, she came in, but she came in later, so we’ve never had anything personal. If they talk about (the problem) being because of an ex… I do not fight for men, I will never fight with a woman for a man, that will not happen Melissa emphasized.

Added to this, the actress pointed out that she would love to return to soap operas, but that she continues to evaluate various television projects.

“Look, they make me drive with Brunella in the morning, in the afternoon, at any time, I’m happy. Chamba is chamba. Work is a blessing. God willing, let’s see what comes out for next year, I would love to do different things, go back to acting, driving, on the track, so many things, “said the former beauty queen.

Melissa Paredes confirmed that she will perform on the set of “America today.” Photo: Capture America TV / La Republica

How was the confrontation between Leysi and Melissa in rehearsals?

Everything transpired when Anthony Aranda’s partner approached Leysi’s rehearsal room to indicate that his presence went unnoticed in the América TV facilities because he was not felt. This comment made the model judge her past dancing tango in “El gran show”, qualifying it as “2 soles”.

When Melissa left the room, the academy cameras were able to capture a visibly uncomfortable Leysi talking about the awkward episode with her dancer. “That’s so heavy, why does it get in? How are you going to tell me that, that she doesn’t grab me crazy, because you know I’m crazy, crazy. Huachafa!” Said the also cheerleader.

Leysi Suárez warns Melissa for making her uncomfortable

As expected, the confrontation continued on the dance floor. Leysi Suárez manifested herself to claim Melissa Paredes for having approached her in a disrespectful manner. She even stated that being involved in this type of dispute distracted her from her main objective: to put on a good show on the show.

“I am getting to know Melissa here at the academy, and she is a pretty girl, but I think she is very conflictive. I do not want to have conflicts with anyone, but I am not going to let her come to minimize my work and that of my partner, “she said.

Melissa Paredes impressed the jury with her characterization of “Ugly Betty” in “El gran show”

Melissa Paredes has emerged as one of the strongest participants in “The Great Show”, and at the sixth gala she not only showed her skills in dancing, but also in acting. This time, she had to interpret a scene from the successful series “I am Betty, the ugly one”.

The jury was impressed with her performance as Beatriz Pinzón and awarded her one of the best scores of the night. “You kept the character all the time, very well with the accent issue (…) she was at the exact point,” said Tilsa Lozano.

Leysi Suárez criticizes Melissa for interrupting her rehearsals: “She is very conflictive”

The last edition of “El gran show” had a spicy discussion between Leysi Suarez and Melissa Paredes due to internal problems within the reality show. The participant complained that the model had entered her workspace while she was rehearsing, for which she considered that she is a conflictive person.

“To begin with, I am getting to know Melissa here at La Academia and she seems like a pretty girl, but she is very conflicted. Giuliana was the first person to attack me and now it’s Melissa. I do not know what they have against me because it does not seem to me that they come to minimize my work, “she indicated. Video: America TV.

Will Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda begin to live together?

The model Melissa Paredes surprised her followers by showing most of the things in her house packed. Apparently, the participant of “The big show” would move before this weekend. Her belongings also included her little Mia’s furniture.

It is understood that the influencer could go live with her boyfriend, Anthony Aranda, because there is already a good relationship between him and the father of her youngest daughter. However, the dancer has not confirmed anything and she only expressed: “(…) I tell you that I am in new beginnings. New beginnings are coming. You can already imagine why I’ve been crazy all this week, but new things are coming. It is always to renew, throw away the past, the ugly and old. I’ll tell you what’s coming. I’m very happy (…)”.

Brunella Horna withdraws from the set of “America Today” upon noticing that Valeria Piazza would be her replacement

Brunella Horna once again showed her anger in a new edition of “America Today”. It turned out that the driver found out live that her colleague and friend, Valeria Piazza, could be her replacement for 2023.

The magazine showed a photograph showing Melissa Paredes, Janet Barboza, Ethel Pozo and Valeria, but not the popular “Baby Brune”. “No, you stay with them,” said Richard Acuña’s fiancee before leaving the microphone and leaving the set in annoyance.

Brunella Horna refuses to get a tattoo by Richard Acuña

Brunella Horna steadfastly refused to get a tattoo in tribute to his love for Richard Acunaafter Christian Domínguez had one done by Pamela Franco.

“We should take the opportunity so that ‘Bubu’ also gets his tattoo. A small heart with the ‘R’ inside”, said Edson Dávila, the popular ‘Giselo’. Given this proposal, the model clarified the reason why she decided not to get the tattoo in question “No, I don’t want to. I’ve promised my mom, I already told you.”

Melissa Paredes explains why she went to the Leysi rehearsal room

Melissa Paredes was not silent after Leysi Suárez’s response. The actress maintained her version and assured that she only wanted to advise the dancer to stand out in “The Great Show”, however, she only received a bitter response.

Leysi Suárez argues with Melissa Paredes during rehearsals for “El gran show”. Photo: composition/capture from América TV

“I really went into her rehearsal to wake her up, tell her ‘friend you’re falling asleep, you’re staying’, and the other one attacks me. She ‘slapped’ me. I came in to wake her up because I heard the comments of my colleagues, “she said.