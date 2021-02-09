Melissa Paredes showed her annoyance when she pronounced on the excessive increase in the price of oxygen during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

During the transmission of America Today, the driver said that she had purchased an oxygen balloon for $ 1,500, since she has a relative who contracted COVID-19.

“They sold it to me for $ 1,500 and I am saying it here because the truth is that it is outrageous. I think of people who do not have or only eat. How are these people going to live, you raise oxygen through the skies, you cannot profit from the suffering of others”, He declared.

Likewise, the actress also mentioned that she has the resources to buy the oxygen balloon at that high price, however, she was outraged by the fact that low-income people are charged in this exorbitant way.

“Do it with me, I am not interested, but with these poor people who have nothing to eat, I do not understand. I do not understand how it is possible that these people are charged 3,000 soles when their relative is about to, perhaps, something worse happen, “added Melissa Paredes with obvious annoyance at the lack of empathy among compatriots in the midst of such a situation. difficult like the one we are going through.

