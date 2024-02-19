The announcement of the break between Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda shook Peruvian entertainment. After months of speculation, the 'At the bottom there is room' actress finally broke her silence in an interview with 'Mande qué mande'. She recently shared with viewers the reasons behind her decision to end her romance with the dancer. Next, we tell you what happened between Melissa and Anthony that ended up breaking their love bond.

What was the real reason for the breakup of Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda?

Melissa Paredes announced her breakup with Anthony Aranda on January 19, 2024, news that surprised many of the couple's followers.

The actress shared a statement about the end of their relationship through their Instagram account. For her part, he dancer He also did the same, but without offering more details about it.

This breakup left many wondering what happened. behind this decision, since the couple had been affectionate and united in their latest publications. Although the reasons of their separation were not revealed by either of them at the time of the announcement, they did so this February 19 on the program 'Mande qué mande'.

It should be noted that the couple resumed their romance and now came forward to reveal the real reason why they decided to separate at that time. “We both realized that we can overcome those little things in a relationship that lead to disagreements… There was no infidelity… Sometimes we spent a lot of time together, it may be that I have played against that… There are things that I also “I have to work, because sometimes I am too demanding,” were the words of Walls.

For his part, Anthony Aranda also spoke: “We both realized the mistake we had made. “It worked against us to be together 24/7.”

“Now, in February, I can say that I love him infinitely and more. Sometimes ending rekindles the flame of love,” she added. popular 'Meli'.

When will Anthony Aranda and Melissa Paredes get married?

Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda announced their commitment in April 2023 during a trip to Disney in Orlando, Florida, USA. It should be noted that the couple did not reveal an exact date for their wedding.

In January 2024, Melissa and Anthony mentioned being more focused on the dance academy they opened together and did not have a specific plan mapped out for their marriage. However, the dancer assured that they could give a surprise at any time, but it was not specified when that would be. Likewise, the choreographer assured that they are not going to hold an ostentatious ceremony and that they will only invite family members.

Will Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda have a child?

“We both would like to obviously, Anthony does want to have his first child, that's the truth. But we have both decided that we are going to wait a little longer. “A couple of years is not much.” he pointed Walls when asked if she plans to have a baby with her fiancé Anthony Aranda.