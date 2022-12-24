Melissa Paredes Y Anthony Aranda They recently celebrated their first anniversary as a couple and, along these lines, many have wondered what the future plans would be in their relationship, because on more than one occasion, the “Activator” has publicly expressed that he wants to have a large family; However, the former member of “The Big Show” has not yet been clear about whether he wants to have children with his current partner. It was during his visit to “D ‘Mañana” that he finally decided to clarify this question.

Arriving at the set of ‘Metiche’ and Karla Tarazona in what was the show’s last program of the year, Melissa Paredes answered a series of spicy questions that the drivers asked her. One of them was if she would like to have a second baby and if she has this important event planned on her calendar.

Does Melissa Paredes want to have a child with Anthony Aranda?

“It’s nice to get excited about the distant future. I’m honest, I’m at another stage trying to make up for lost time with my baby, which is the most important thing to me. Having another child for me is not the main thing, but focusing on filling certain gaps, “said the former reality girl.

Not happy with her response, Adriana Quevedo asked Melissa if the pending issues with her daughter had been resolved, Anthony Aranda and she had set a date for their marriage or the arrival of an heir. “ It could be three or four years from now. I would love to have a child, it’s one of my dreams, but not right now ”, he pointed out.

Melissa blocks ‘Metiche’ for attacking Ale Venturo

He came to his defense. Melissa Paredes did not allow “Metiche” to make an inappropriate comment about Ale Venturo’s pregnant woman, whom she judged for having been pregnant just months after starting an affair with Rodrigo Cuba.

“ There yes, a little pause, because I think they always criticize women. Why not criticize the man? How sexist, really. Always criticizing the woman: ‘Oh, she got pregnant’. Can’t the man take care of himself? “Replied the model.

Melissa Paredes’s reaction when “Metiche” called her unfaithful

I can not stand. Metiche has been one of the biggest critics of Melissa Paredes since her ampay with Anthony Aranda came to light. For this reason, when he had her face to face on the set of “D ‘Mañana”, the driver took advantage of her to rebuke her if she was unfaithful to Rodrigo Cuba, contrary to her version.