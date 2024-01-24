Melissa Paredes reveals how she gets along with Anthony Aranda after their unexpected breakup, what did she say?

Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda They surprised everyone when the television host announced the end of her relationship with the dancer last Friday, January 19. After that, many theories about the reason for the couple's breakup and others wondered if they had been on good terms. For this reason, the former presenter of 'America Today' herself took it upon herself to clear up any doubts about how she gets along with the 'Activator' after leaving her commitment behind.

After the separation of Melissa and Anthony, both had chosen to remain silent and keep the subject in utmost reserve; However, after it was said on social networks that the cousin of the 'Activator' would come out to speak on Magaly Medina's show program, the Venezuelan dancer came out to speak out about it.

“I understand that the end of my relationship is a surprise to many, we have decided to keep it private and that lends itself to wrong speculation. I ask you not to involve third parties, much less my family.“Aranda wrote on his Instagram account.

How do Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda get along after ending their relationship?

The model Melissa Paredes responded to the question about how she currently gets along with her ex-partner Anthony Aranda, because even though they no longer have a relationship sentimental relationship They still own a company together. It was even said that there would be some chats between the 'Activator' and a well-known model. Therefore, she came out to clarify her current situation.

“If we had broken up because of something bad, we would not continue working together or get along (…). As you see in our stories, we continue working. We are doing amazing, thank God“he declared to Trome.

