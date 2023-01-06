After the controversy that meant his separation from Rodrigo Cuba, Melissa Paredes return to driving “turn on”. The program will be on the air starting January 9 at 10:30 a.m. It will also be hosted by Karla Tarazona and ‘Nosy’. “It will be beautiful to meet again, to see each other again, always remember to never leave the goal, on the contrary, increase the effort. Let’s go with everything! 2023 ″, he wrote her on her social networks, along with a promotional video for the new channel 5 space.

The announcement of “Préndete” in their networks

The official account in instagram of “turn on” He did not stay behind and they made their own publication on their fanpage. “Yes now! Officially Melissa Paredes is on Panamericana TV”, they announced. “Get ready Karla Tarazona and Metiche that this Monday they will see their faces again,” they added.

The publication of “Préndete” announcing Melissa Paredes. Photo: Turn on/Instagram

Janet Barboza rejected Melissa Paredes replacing Brunella Horna in “America Today”

Prior to this revelation, much was said about the future of Melissa Paredes on the national small screen. There were even strong rumors that he would be the replacement for Brunella Horna in “America Today”. This, since the production told Richard Acuña’s fiancée that the model “would come for her.” This generated different reactions on the set of the program America TV.

Janet Barboza was totally against this possibility. “No, I prefer Bubu a thousand times over,” she exclaimed. Ethel Well She was surprised by these words. “When Melissa is there, you tell her ‘I prefer you’, she says that to everyone,” was her response. Apparently, Brunella Horna You no longer have anything to fear after the announcement on Panamericana TV.