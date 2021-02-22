The arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic has affected many people, including several figures from the Peruvian entertainment industry. Melissa Paredes has not been the exception and therefore shared a reflection on the health crisis that is being experienced in the world.

In the latest edition of America Today, the driver assured that this difficult situation has helped everyone learn to value their loved ones more.

“I think that all Peruvians have learned to value the family, the people who take care of us,” said the former beauty queen in the program.

A few days ago, Melissa Paredes announced that she lost a very close relative to the coronavirus and regretted not being able to say goodbye.

“They told me you left an hour ago and it’s so hard to believe. A few days ago there was improvement, but with this unfortunate virus it is not known”He commented on his Instagram stories.

“It is so sad not being able to accompany your body, not being able to accompany your children, not being able to be there to say goodbye as you deserve. I love you aunt! I send you a kiss to heaven! Although I still cannot believe it, I know that you are next to God. I know you are at peace. I am speechless. God give us comfort to the whole family, especially your children, grandson and siblings, “he added in his extensive message.

