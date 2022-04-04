Melissa Paredes She continues to show how calm she is with the new life she leads after having gone through an abrupt separation from soccer player Rodrigo Cuba. In recent weeks he has joked a lot about the luxuries and small ostentation that he could have before for the comfortable life he led next to the athlete and that now he cannot get because his possibilities are subject to the temporary jobs he has.

As she has shown on more than one occasion, the expenses that the actress has with her daughter Mía are shared equally with her ex-partner, and apart from that she has her own comforts, such as the new apartment in which she lives.

What did Melissa Paredes say about her situation?

On this occasion, the model Melissa Paredes uploaded some stories to her official Instagram account from her bed at the end of all her activities for the day. “Well, Mia is deprived at this time of night, we are exhausted from life. We have spent a wonderful day with family, friends, cousins. No, forget it. Mia has played ufff, incredible. In fact, I have my daughter every weekend and we always have an amazing time. We look for things to do. If it’s not one thing, it’s another.”

Likewise, the influencer added: “It is wonderful how some things change your life, but you always get the best, the most beautiful, right? And we enjoyed a lot. Today I really felt super tired, I don’t know why. On top of that, we have birthdays tomorrow. You can imagine, but tomorrow we are active again (…). The ‘Antino’ is that he can no longer with his life. Ay ay ay! Oh well. Such is family life. There is no other”.

Melissa Paredes rules out having 4 children with Anthony Aranda

The dancer Anthony Aranda shared the family day he had with his girlfriend, Melissa Paredes, and her daughter, but what the model told him drew a lot of attention. It is that she questioned him about how tiring the children’s activity is: “What does it feel like? So is. Do you want family life? So is. He is dead. He can’t handle being him anymore. Do you want children? So is”.

However, when the reality boy told her about his desire to have children and specified that he wants to have four, she did not think twice to point out: “Oh, oh, oh. No no no!”.