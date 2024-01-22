They broke their silence.Melissa ParedesandAnthony ArandaThey surprised all their followers by announcing their separation last Friday, January 19. Both refused to talk about this issue after the statement they released on social networks; However, today the program 'love and fire' released a preview in which it is seen that they managed to talk with the ex-couple. What did they say? Find out in the following note.

What did Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda say to the 'Amor y fuego' reporter?

Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda left more than one person shocked by their surprising separation, especially because a few days before they were talking about their common commitments and their future wedding. However, after this romance came to an end, the program'Love and fire'addressed both characters after confirming the cancellation of their marriage.

A reporter from the Willax show approachedMelissa Paredeswhen she was inside her truck. The influencer seemed quite calm and with a big smile she said: “This is life”.

In addition to this, the press man also wanted to talk with Anthony Aranda, who was on his linear motorcycle; but the dancer refused to give statements. “Suddenly there was some misunderstanding, some problem,” said the 'Love and Fire' reporter. However, the choreographer opted for silence and just looked at the Willax worker.

What did Melissa Paredes say about the end of her relationship with Anthony Aranda?

Melissa Paredes used her official Instagram account to reveal that her romance with Anthony Aranda had come to an end. It is important to emphasize that a few days ago both seemed happy enjoying an afternoon on the beach.

“In my capacity as a public figure and in order to avoid misunderstandings, I make known my sentimental separation with Anthony Aranda, a person for whom I have affection and respect after the good times shared. It is likely that you will still see us together, since we share ties work that will follow its own course. That's all, thank you,” reads in their Instagram stories.

