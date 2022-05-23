Melissa Paredes He spoke about the problem he is leading with Rodrigo Cuba before the soccer player’s statements were broadcast on “Magaly TV, the firm.” He questioned the messages in which he states that he feels hurt by all this media scandal.

Ethel asked her if he was affected by the separation and she replied: “ When have you seen him cry and suffer? Or have they seen only ‘heartbreaking’ statements? Because the paper endures everything”.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly exposes a copy in Ethel’s interview with Melissa: “Copying as always”

And he added in the interview: “Nice statement, even I believe it. Psychologically, it affects you and you start to doubt yourself. That statement was written by a professional, not in your own handwriting.” Video: America TV.

Melissa Paredes wanted another baby with Rodrigo Cuba

In the interview, Melissa Paredes revealed that she wanted to expand the family with Rodrigo Cuba and pointed out that this topic of conversation occurred before the ampay. “How many times we tried, it was work of both, his part and my part. We tried it many times, we even thought of procreating and that it unites us more, ”she said.

He added that they had a great friendship, but since the meeting they had in a conciliation center everything changed.

“Until recently we had a great friendship. We were best friends; according to my mind, before and after the ampay, ”she pointed out.

YOU CAN SEE: Melissa Paredes disappointed in Rodrigo Cuba: “We talk nice, but it comes out and it’s another”

Ethel Pozo confirms estrangement with Melissa Paredes

Before presenting the interview to Melissa Paredes, Ethel Pozo clarified that she has not yet resumed her friendship with her. “I distanced myself from her in December for disagreeing with the decisions that she made for her in her personal life,” she said.

She also stressed that she was able to hold an interview. “I studied communications and I have a postgraduate degree,” said Gisela Valcárcel’s daughter.