There’s no doubt Melissa Paredes He closed 2021 as one of the most controversial characters in the national show business. The model was the protagonist of one of the most famous ampays of the last year after being captured in her car with the dancer Anthony Aranda, while she was still married to Rodrigo Cuba.

And after several months of that episode, the host reappeared on television during an extensive interview with Women in command to talk about everything. The former Miss Peru confirmed her love affair with the dancer from Reinas del show, assuring that they have been a couple for more than a month.

Melissa Paredes talks about her daughter’s shared ownership with Rodrigo Cuba

But another issue that Melissa Paredes also touched on was the legal agreement she reached with Rodrigo Cuba about the custody of his daughter. As it is remembered, the soccer player and the presenter will be governed under the modality of shared ownership, that is to say that both will pay for the various expenses of the minor.

However, the former member of America today showed her dissatisfaction with this regime, since according to her she is not in the same conditions as other single mothers as she does not receive maintenance from the father of her daughter.

“I have a shared tenure. Unlike many women who stay as single mothers and the man pays them a pension, absolutely nothing happens to me, “he said.

Melissa Paredes revealed that she needs to work

During another moment of the interview, Melissa Paredes pointed out that she urgently needs to go back to work to pay for her little girl’s expenses. The model also assured that she would have no problem in being part of Women in command despite being the direct competence of her exprogram.

“Not everything they see on TV is real,” reflected Melissa Paredes. Photo: Capture America

Rodrigo González criticizes Women in command for an interview with Melissa Paredes

Rodrigo González harshly criticized the Latina Televisión program. He thought that the interview was “inconsequential” and conducted with the aim of “attracting the attention” of viewers. Gigi Miter speculated on the possibility that, starting with the January 10 program, Melissa will enter Women in Command as a host.

Rodrigo González criticizes the interview with Melissa Paredes. Photo: composition / capture by Latina / Instagram

What did Giovana Valcárcel say about Melissa Paredes?

Giovana Valcárcel, one of the hosts of Women in command, expressed her opinion on the recent confessions of Melissa Paredes on her program. The radio host also assured that the former America today opened her heart to tell details of her life.