It will be in the grand finale! After weeks of fierce competition, Melissa Paredes She became one of the participants who will duel at the last gala of “El gran show” to see if she manages to win the long-awaited trophy of the contest. After that, her progenitor, Celia Rodriguez, He went to social networks to congratulate his conceited and motivate her to never give up.

Melissa Paredes is determined to raise the glass of “El gran show”. Photo: press GV Productions

The message for Melissa Paredes

Through his Instagram account, Celia Rodriguez he dedicated a brief, but tender message to his daughter Melissa Paredes for having been persistent in the competition and thus having reached the final gala of “El gran show”.

The lady not only praised the work that the model has been doing, but also highlighted what a good person she is to keep going despite all the criticism she received after her admission. “I am proud of you, little girl. Your humility, your simplicity is admirable” he wrote in one of his stories.

In the shared video you can see part of the presentation that the former reality girl made last Saturday, December 3.

Ethel Pozo congratulated Melissa for her performance on “EGS”

Ethel Well he was reunited with Melissa Paredes on the track of “El gran show” after several months apart. After witnessing the performance of the ex-conductor, Gisela Valcárcel’s daughter did not hesitate to praise her talent as her dancer.

“What a coincidence, Papa Armando, right? That I just commented on Melissa, it’s a coincidence, she just touched me, ”the presenter of“ America today ”said at the beginning so that seconds later she filled Rodrigo Cuba’s ex-wife with praise.