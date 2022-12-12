After getting fifth place in “The big show”, Melissa Paredes worried his followers. Anthony Aranda He made publications and showed the model on a stretcher. The “Activator” wrote “You’re going to be fine, my life”, and worried the fans of the model.

For this reason, the actress also sent a message through her social networks. “Friends how are you? How are you? Here reporting to me because they write to me worried, obviously, thank God it was just a scare, ”she said.

“I told you that two days ago I fell in a charged, it was a strong fall and my therapist put this tape on me to be able to do the first dance, but we were afraid it was the rib. Today I ruled it out, thank God, it’s not the rib, it’s just a strong, serious contusion, but it’s not bone, that’s what I went to the clinic to rule out today and thank God everything is fine, so don’t worry, everything is fine,” he explained in his instagram.