At the beginning of February, Melissa Paredes became the newest host of America today. The former beauty queen now accompanies Ethel Pozo and Janet Barboza in the morning space.

In this new facet, the actress also confessed to feeling comfortable with the opportunity she has been given to develop as a television presenter.

“This new facet makes me feel very happy, I feel very comfortable. Every day I continue to learn a little more, I learn a lot from each of my colleagues, I am very happy for this great opportunity. In addition, I have some extraordinary colleagues, I have a great time with them, so when I can’t go to the program, I miss them a lot, “he said in statements collected by El Popular.

When consulted for the constant jokes she makes Edson Davila, better known as ‘Giselo‘, on taking away the position of driver in America today, Melissa Paredes responded with humor and assured that he will only remain as a “collaborator”.

“Edson wants to take my job off? It never has a difficult time, I think that as a collaborator it is very good. I love Edson very much, he is very talented, all the jokes he makes on me are very funny, he commented.

He also revealed that on set everyone gets along very well because they respect each other and there is no “evil.”

“Ethel, Janet, Edson and I have had an incredible match, we have a lot of confidence in each other. And it’s really fun to be able to joke around healthily, our jokes are always in good vibes, with good terms, always on the fun side, never evil. And also, I think it’s good to laugh at yourself, “he added.

Melissa Paredes, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.