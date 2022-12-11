The juries of “El gran show” determined that Melissa Paredes be eliminated for low score. This, after appearing with Anthony Aranda on the reality track. Now, the model has once again attracted the attention of her followers, since she was hospitalized.

Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda have been shown together since they made their relationship official, just over a year ago. The couple is inseparable and usually post content together on their social media. Therefore, they caused great concern by being shown inside a clinic.

What did Anthony Aranda say about Melissa Paredes?

Through his official Instagram account, Anthony Aranda published a story in which Melissa Paredes is seen lying on a stretcher. This can be corroborated with the manicure that the model has.

“You’re going to be fine, my life”, is the message that the dancer leaves the influencer. Everything would indicate that Melissa Paredes has a complicated state of health, for which she had to be treated at a health center.

Anthony Aranda publishes Melissa Paredes and surprises followers. Photo: @anthonyaranda/Instagram

Melissa Paredes also took her daughter to the health center

Similarly, on the model’s social networks, you can see a story in which she appears holding her youngest daughter’s hand. (In this image you can corroborate the design of Melissa Paredes’s manicure).

Unlike the post made by her partner, Melissa Paredes did not put any description, just a small emoji on the side.