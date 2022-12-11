Nobody expected it! Melissa Paredes He said goodbye to his colleagues from “El gran show” after Gisela Valcárcel revealed that she is the first eliminated of the night and will not be able to continue in competition to try to win the coveted trophy of the season.

Not even the presence of Anthony Aranda on the dance floor was enough for the former host of “América hoy” to be one of the finalists of the last gala. With a total of 86 points, the model was in fifth place and she did not hesitate to thank all those who have supported all this time that her return to television meant.

“Thank you Gisela for getting back on track. (…) I say goodbye with much affection, with much love. Grateful to all the people who write to me, grateful with so much love. And truly grateful to you and to all your production, ”she said in front of the cameras.

Gisela Valcárcel defends Melissa Paredes from criticism

In the middle of her farewell speech, Melissa Paredes addressed her detractors, because since her participation in “El gran show” was announced, many claimed that the influencer would be the favorite of the program and that Gisela Valcárcel would do everything to make it crowned the best of the 2022 season.

Given this, the popular “Señito” clarified that this event only shows how wrong they were and sent them a sharp message. “And in networks they said that Melissa was here and that I was going to make her go up and win. How many people are wrong, ”she noted.

Anthony Aranda was the reinforcement of Melissa Paredes

