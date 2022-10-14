The long-awaited return of “El gran show” brought with it the return to national television in Melissa Paredes after almost a year away. The host and model stopped appearing on the small screens after her controversial ampay with Anthony Aranda, which —months later— generated her divorce from Rodrigo Cuba.

His return to this contest program was well received by public opinion, since he considered that he should return to work normally despite the controversies. However, another group of followers continues to criticize the influencer for the alleged infidelity that she starred in at the end of 2021.

Melissa Paredes ignores public criticism

Melissa Paredes minimized the negative comments by assuring that it is part of the life of an artist and pointed out that she learned to live with them. Likewise, the former host of “America today” indicated that there are also people who support her and who love her, because she shows it in the streets.

“Detractors will always exist, I always had them, but there are also many people who support me and love me. So, there is a bit of everything. I like both, those who support us and the haters because everything adds up. Imagine an artist without haters, it’s not going, ”he expressed for El Popular.

Melissa Paredes prepares for the third gala of “The Great Show”

With her entry to “El gran show”, Melissa Paredes quickly became one of the favorites to win this tournament. For this reason, the model has been preparing in the best way, because she assured that her dance partner supports her a lot.

Melissa Paredes and Sergio Álvarez reached the highest score in “El gran show”. Photo: Capture America TV

“I’m happy. Although, with this challenge that they have given us, I am also a little nervous. This Saturday I leave my comfort zone, I arrive with everything. I have an amazing dancer, who helps me with the tricks. I am heavy for the loaded ones and he gives me the support so that everything goes well, ”she added.