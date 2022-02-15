Even though the relationship of Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda was very stable on social networks, they are currently going through a new controversy due to the audios broadcast by Paula Manzanal. The recordings prove that the dancer and the model had a love relationship just a month before the famous ampay with the actress.

YOU CAN SEE Anthony Aranda claimed the love of Paula Manzanal in audio: “I don’t feel that you are interested”

Melissa Paredes declares after broadcasting audios

Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda had scheduled a romantic dinner to celebrate Valentine’s Day on February 14. As they headed to their destination, they were approached by a reporter from Magaly Medina, who asked the dancer about Paula Manzanal’s audios.

Far from explaining the situation, the actress minimized the recordings and assured that she does not care about her new partner’s loving past.

“Guys, let us enjoy the Day of Love. The past is past, my love. Listen to me, we don’t mind, thanks. We don’t care about anything,” he said as he walked to the restaurant.

YOU CAN SEE This is how Anthony Aranda reacted when Paula Manzanal was asked about his audios

Anthony Aranda claimed the love of Paula Manzanal

In one of the audios broadcast on Magaly TV, the firm, the dance teacher Anthony Aranda sent singular messages to Paula Manzanal and claimed that she did not correspond to her love. In the material, he is heard asking her model for more attention and even refers to her as “sweetie” and “baby”.

“The truth is that I am a little sad with the subject because, I don’t know, I feel that you only speak to me to claim things from me. I don’t feel like you care about me or miss me. Maybe you have a different way but I don’t feel like you’re missing me,” she said.