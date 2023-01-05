Melissa Paredes received the New Year with his daughter and his current partner Anthony Aranda, with whom he has a sentimental relationship that began in the midst of a wave of criticism and comments for how he made himself known. Despite this, both have shown great respect for each other, currently being one of the most visible duos in the medium due to their constant activity on social networks. The former television host made it clear that the dancer is currently very close to his family as a result of a photo that he uploaded with his loved ones.

In the photograph, both of them can be seen posing happily on the beach dressed in white to receive the new coming year. Also, in one of the shots you can see the ‘activator cat‘carrying the daughter of Melissa Paredes and Rodrigo Cuba, so the comments on the matter were not long in coming.

How old are Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda?

One of the most frequently asked questions regarding celebrities and public figures is about their age. Melissa Paredes he is currently 32 years old, while the dancer Anthony Aranda he is 34 years old. Both continue to face criticism to carry out the relationship that they began last year.

Melissa responds to a user after a photo with Anthony Aranda and her daughter

An Instagram user wrote a comment directed towards Melissa Paredes after he published a photograph where his current partner is seen carrying his daughter. The model she replied that she is always watching and supervising her minor.

“Hi queen. I don’t see the bad, she is in my presence and if we were taking care of the crabs that are in the sand. She feels secure on the shoulders because she is taller. And how do I repeat, she is under my supervision as always. ”. Later, she indicated to another user: “Obviously, no one is trusted, I am always there with her, the children are never left alone with anyone, always our eye.”