Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda They ended their relationship, despite being engaged. This was announced by the remembered 'Patty' from 'At the bottom there is room'. For this reason, there are several media outlets that seek the versions of both parties. One of them was 'Préndete', a program that announced a conversation with the actress for this Monday, January 22; However, they did not wait for her to hang up the phone.

What did Melissa Paredes say about Anthony Aranda?

Karla Tarazona He decided to call his ex-colleague live Melissa Paredes to learn first-hand why she and the 'Activator' ended their relationship and engagement. “Yes, I'm interested in hearing Melissa's version and I would like to call her on the phone to see what she tells us.“, said Karla Tarazona before looking up her contact on the phone and calling her. To the surprise of many, the model answered.

However, and when I mentioned that he was live for 'Préndete', the tone of Melissa Paredes changed, she seemed quite uncomfortable and only managed to say: “Hey, you went too far, girl, I thought you were calling me privately. I send you a kiss my love. I send you a kiss, you passede”, before hanging up the phone live.

Why did Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda break up?

Last Friday, January 19, Melissa Paredes He turned to his official Instagram account to announce that the relationship with Anthony Aranda It ended.

“In my capacity as a public figure and in order to avoid misunderstandings, I make known my sentimental separation with Anthony Aranda, a person for whom I have affection and respect after the good times shared. You will probably still see us together, as we share work ties that will take their own course. That's all. Thank you“, reads in her Instagram stories. However, neither she nor the dancer specified the reason for the breakup.