Halloween organized the party in Peru and various characters from the national entertainment industry chose how to celebrate this holiday. ‘America shows’ He recounted some figures from the Peruvian scene who celebrated in style: Melissa Paredes, Jefferson Farfán, Samahara Lobatón, among others, stand out on the list. Find out in this note what each one did.

Jefferson Farfan

Jefferson Farfan and his group celebrated Halloween in their own style. The former soccer player dressed as the famous Freddy Krueger and shared a curious video dancing with his friends. The clip went viral on TikTok and other digital platforms.

Melissa Paredes

Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda took Halloween seriously and turned to makeup. Both were in harmony and celebrated Halloween in style. They took advantage of the trends on TikTok to dance and share curious content to amaze their followers.

Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda celebrated Halloween. Photo: Instagram

Ale Fuller

Ale Fuller could not miss this opportunity and therefore Halloween It was subjected to the maximum creativity of the makeup artists. The Peruvian actress praised the fact of becoming a character in the movie ‘Avatar’ and surprised her fans with the complexity of her art.

Samahara Lobaton

Samahara Lobatón couldn’t miss this celebration and got together with her closest friends to attend the Reggaetón Lima Festival. Melissa Klug’s daughter wore an outfit in keeping with the occasion and was seen partying hard to the rhythm of the best exponents of the urban genre.

Samahara Lobatón together with his friends at a musical concert on October 31. Photo: Rosario Rojas/La República

Paloma Fiuza

Paloma Fiuza and Tomi Narbondo became vampires and posed together for an unforgettable postcard. The Brazilian made an effort to surprise her followers and characterized herself in tune with Halloween.

Jossmery Toledo

Jossmery Toledo has judicialized his mess with Paolo Hurtado, but this has not been an impediment to attending a Halloween party. The former police officer arrived at the San Marcos stadium and did not miss the Reggaetón Lima Festival. In dialogue with La República, he avoided giving details about the footballer, but said that the topic generated a lot of stress for him.